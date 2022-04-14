StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $550.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.98. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.45) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.