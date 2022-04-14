StockNews.com Downgrades Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) to Sell

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SJR. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.83. 221,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

