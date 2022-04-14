Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($16.20) to €15.80 ($17.17) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,621. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.22. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

