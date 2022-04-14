Stratos Price Reaches $1.18 on Major Exchanges (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $23.83 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratos has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.88 or 0.07554585 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,080.01 or 0.99867904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041943 BTC.

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratos using one of the exchanges listed above.

