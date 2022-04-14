Strike Achieves Market Cap of $129.46 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Strike has a total market cap of $129.46 million and $5.11 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for $41.03 or 0.00102235 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.88 or 0.07554585 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,080.01 or 0.99867904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041943 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,307 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

