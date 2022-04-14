Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $263.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.25. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

