Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,772,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 1,765,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,178,912 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

