Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,046,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of Proto Labs worth $46,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRLB opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

