Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Omnicom Group worth $44,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC opened at $78.11 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

