Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 222,239 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.60% of National Health Investors worth $42,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $75.01.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.