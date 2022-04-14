Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.57 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of FMC worth $38,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $138.59 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $139.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

