Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $42.82 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,111 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Steel Dynamics worth $42,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

