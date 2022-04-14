Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Snap-on worth $39,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Snap-on by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.17.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

