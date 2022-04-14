Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,523 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Alliant Energy worth $47,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

