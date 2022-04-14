Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 208,501 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208,501 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PG&E worth $48,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PG&E by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,934 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,052,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,053 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,514,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,936,000 after acquiring an additional 630,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 322,300 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -142.76, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

