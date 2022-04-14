Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,934 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Whirlpool worth $41,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.86.

WHR opened at $177.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day moving average of $208.97. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

