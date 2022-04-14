Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,073,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,842,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lucid Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LCID opened at 22.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 25.17 and its 200-day moving average is 32.99. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11.
LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 35.67.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
