Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,283 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Yum China worth $46,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.98.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

