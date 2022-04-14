Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 252,554 shares.The stock last traded at $10.69 and had previously closed at $11.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Company Profile (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.