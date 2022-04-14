SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,010.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $4,010.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00044502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.01 or 0.07499601 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,116.38 or 0.99953210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041210 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,228,332 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

