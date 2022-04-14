Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

SUPN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. 524,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,443,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

