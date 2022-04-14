Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by National Bankshares

Surge Energy (TSE:SGYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

TSE SGY traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$9.39. 1,326,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.03. The company has a market cap of C$782.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.51.

Surge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

