Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by National Bankshares

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

TSE SGY traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$9.39. 1,326,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.03. The company has a market cap of C$782.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.51.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

