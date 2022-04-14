SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Cut to “Hold” at Erste Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $13.83 on Thursday, hitting $520.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,936. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $572.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,801 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.