S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

