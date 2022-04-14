Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIOVF. Barclays upped their price objective on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

BIOVF stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

