Swop (SWOP) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Swop (SWOP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Swop has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Swop has a market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $36,724.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00010087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.72 or 0.07549678 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,945.10 or 0.99768668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,189,015 coins and its circulating supply is 2,160,540 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars.

