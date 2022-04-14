Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

