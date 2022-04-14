Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Table Trac has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells casino management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and countries in Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

