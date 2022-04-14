Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Table Trac has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
About Table Trac (Get Rating)
