Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $4.75 on Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00011939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $123,212.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

