Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 331,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,668,197 shares.The stock last traded at $14.78 and had previously closed at $14.81.

TAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 202,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

