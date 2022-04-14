Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.61.

TALO stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

