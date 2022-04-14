Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 518.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

