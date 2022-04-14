Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,833. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.93 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

