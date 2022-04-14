Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $4,089,606.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TGT opened at $233.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Target by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Target by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

