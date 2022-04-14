Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $4,089,606.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TGT opened at $233.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Target by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Target by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
