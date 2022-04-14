Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Decreased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 61,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.82. 2,451,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,589. The firm has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.49. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

