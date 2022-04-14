Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.27.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 775,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 172,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

