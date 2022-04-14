Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.
Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
TTCF stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $885.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.24. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.
About Tattooed Chef
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
