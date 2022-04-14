Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

TTCF stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $885.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.24. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

