TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Up 112.5% in March

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TB SA Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Thursday. TB SA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

