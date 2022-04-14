TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has C$57.00 target price on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$67.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.29.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$72.37 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39. The stock has a market cap of C$71.01 billion and a PE ratio of 38.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$69.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.10%.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans bought 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at C$212,185.73. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at C$575,636.26. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

