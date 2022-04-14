TD Securities Trims Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Target Price to C$18.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $8.79 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.
About Canaccord Genuity Group (Get Rating)
