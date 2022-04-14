TD Securities Trims Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Target Price to C$18.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $8.79 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

