TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,000 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETZ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TDH by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 1,734,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,919,875. TDH has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

