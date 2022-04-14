Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THW. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 103,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,948. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund (Get Rating)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.