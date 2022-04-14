Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives $440.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $432.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teleperformance to €425.00 ($461.96) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($456.52) to €440.00 ($478.26) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Teleperformance stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,532. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $161.36 and a 12 month high of $229.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.83 and its 200 day moving average is $197.83.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

