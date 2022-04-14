TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 20,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 91,540 shares.The stock last traded at $23.85 and had previously closed at $24.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIXT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

