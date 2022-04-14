TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 20,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 91,540 shares.The stock last traded at $23.85 and had previously closed at $24.26.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIXT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
