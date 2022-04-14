Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73.25 ($0.95), with a volume of 39034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.75 ($0.97).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.29 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63.

In other news, insider Bruce Weatherill bought 105,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £122,333.60 ($159,413.08). Also, insider Julian Pancholi bought 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £77,280 ($100,703.67).

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

