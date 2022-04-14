Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.80 ($9.57) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $33.00 on Monday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tenaris by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 1,197,251 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after buying an additional 1,091,465 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

