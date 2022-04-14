TerraKRW (KRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.79 Million

TerraKRW (KRT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $29.79 million and $128,956.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.81 or 0.07549547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,894.74 or 1.00035296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041412 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,315,482,256 coins and its circulating supply is 36,314,753,147 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

