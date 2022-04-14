Tesco’s (TSCO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).

Shares of LON:TSCO traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 265.10 ($3.45). The stock had a trading volume of 9,944,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,687,717. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.88. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

