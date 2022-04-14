Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after buying an additional 176,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,019,000 after buying an additional 92,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after buying an additional 121,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Textron by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,851,000 after buying an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 15,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

