Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the March 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.0 days.

THLEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thales from €100.00 ($108.70) to €125.00 ($135.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS THLEF remained flat at $$131.47 during trading hours on Thursday. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390. Thales has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

